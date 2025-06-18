Minneapolis grandmother completes bike ride across U.S. to raise awareness for climate change

A Minneapolis grandmother who started a cross-country bike ride in April has crossed the finish line thousands of miles later.

"This really is a dream come true. I've been dreaming about this for almost 50 years," said Donna Minter.

Sixty-four days and 3,230 miles later, Minter and her biking friend Becky made it to St. Augustine, Florida, completing their adventure they started in San Diego.

"I did shed some tears, but I'm and every now and then, I still do, like, this really, really happened," said Minter. "It met and went beyond my expectations."

Along the way, Minter made friends and encountered all kinds of weather.

"We had a lot of hot weather. And when I talked the few people that would talk to me about climate along the way were like, oh yeah, this is not the way it's supposed to be here," she said.

Donna Minter

Climate change awareness was one of Minter's driving forces. So were her grandkids.

"I found out right before I left that I'm going to have a fourth grandchild in October and and it is so meaningful to me that I get to be this little tiny grain of salt and do something meaningful for generations to come, and that includes my grandkids," she said.

Feeling even stronger now than she did before she started, Minter hopes this inspires other grandparents, no matter the age or goal.

"Just get out and whether you have a bike or you walk around the neighborhood or whatever, just get out and move a little bit at a time and experience our beautiful earth around us," she said.

Since last year, Minter has already raised more than $45,000 for various climate nonprofits. The target is $500,000 for 5 nonprofits including Climate Generation, Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, Third Act, Climate STARR and Climate Ride.

You can find more information on their Facebook page. There's also an online fundraiser for their ride.