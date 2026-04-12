Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to RICO charge stemming from gang crackdown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A Minneapolis gang member pleaded guilty to racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced Friday.

Deontae "Leef" Jackson was one of 14 members of the Lows gang charged in an August 2023 crackdown that was a collaboration between local and federal authorities. 

Jackson pleaded guilty on April 3, admitting to trafficking narcotics on behalf of and as part of the Lows gang, the attorney's office says. He also acknowledged that the RICO conspiracy charge included a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl.

Jackson's sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue