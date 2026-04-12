Minneapolis man pleads guilty to RICO charge stemming from gang crackdown

A Minneapolis gang member pleaded guilty to racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen announced Friday.

Deontae "Leef" Jackson was one of 14 members of the Lows gang charged in an August 2023 crackdown that was a collaboration between local and federal authorities.

Jackson pleaded guilty on April 3, admitting to trafficking narcotics on behalf of and as part of the Lows gang, the attorney's office says. He also acknowledged that the RICO conspiracy charge included a conspiracy to distribute at least 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl.

Jackson's sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.