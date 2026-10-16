Expert shares tips on how to talk with children about traumatic events

Three children and a teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday.

The gunman was a 16-year-old, two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CBS News.

The shooting is too familiar for families who experienced the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis last year.

Locally, child therapists and clinicians have advice on how to talk with kids about traumatic events.

"Children are dealing with things that, honestly, I think parents of different generations aren't necessarily prepared for," said Jenny Britton.

Britton is with the Washburn Center for Children in Minneapolis. As the organization's chief clinical officer, she began working with Annunciation families three days after the shooting.

"So, the very first thing we did at Annunciation was really work on that sense of re-establishing that sense of psychological safety," said Britton.

She said what happened in Oregon on Thursday can re-activate trauma in young people. She said that's a normal response and that the key is for parents to talk with kids about what happened before someone else does.

"Social media, an influencer, the news, whatever it might be. A neighbor. Another friend. Kids really need that guidance. They look towards other people for that care, and guidance and support, particularly from their parents," said Britton.

She said parents can help by simply listening, even if they don't know what to say and the conversation is uncomfortable.

"A parent could say something like, 'What are you thinking about when you hear that story?' 'Tell me your experience in hearing that.' 'How can I help you most right now?'" said Britton.

The goal is to re-establish a sense of safety and connection. And a listening ear can go a long way toward making that happen.

"What you'll watch is the kids', their nervous systems kind of settle because you are willing to engage in the conversation even if you don't know what to say," said Britton.

She said that while parents may feel a need to keep their children home after a tragic event or crisis, kids need to be able to go out and play with friends and do activities that make them feel normal.