People facing drug addiction in Minneapolis voice difficulties amid planned crackdown

On Friday afternoon, a Minneapolis police car drove slowly down Blaisdell Avenue towards Lake Street.

In response, a group of several dozen people moved further down the street, congregating at the KFC at the intersection. Minutes later, they returned to a spot that three of them admitted to be a spot to hang out, purchase and use fentanyl.

"The majority of us are addicted to fentanyl. The majority of us don't want to be," a man who wanted to go by Alon said. "It's just really difficult getting off without having someone to hold our hand and guide us in the right direction."

Alon said that he fell into a pattern of fentanyl use after becoming homeless. It was a similar story for Jeremiah and Mohamed, who told WCCO that they didn't know where they were going to sleep on Friday night. But Blaisdell Avenue and Lake Street had become a reliable place to spend the day.

"It's a place to go. A lot of times people don't have a place to go," Mohamed said.

Both men said that drugs are abused on the block, but claimed that no one else in the neighborhood was getting hurt.

"[There's] not a lot of crime going on as far as like harming other people. We're harming ourselves doing these drugs," Jeremiah said.

The city would likely designate the area as an open-air drug market. Just this week, Mayor Jacob Frey was joined by local law enforcement and Native American organizations to announce a crackdown on drug users and sellers in these kinds of public spaces.

"You can get services that we will offer and you can get better. We'll make sure that those services are readily accessible," Frey said. "But if you don't accept those services, you can't continue to hurt our neighborhoods and make our streets less safe."

The announcement comes as concerns continue to grow over public fentanyl use, discarded needles and criminal activity in areas like Cedar Avenue and Highway 55. City officials emphasized that enforcement will be paired with efforts to connect people to resources. Those with the city say they will continue helping individuals find housing and addiction treatment while expanding access to Brixadi, a medication that helps reduce opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Naomi Wilson, a community organizer who has criticized Frey's approach towards drug markets and homeless encampments in the past, said that "criminalization" will only create more harm, and that the city should explore designating safe, public areas for drug use while creating more stable housing options.

"All we are asking from the mayor is to partner with advocates to partner with City Council on an interim step that's not criminalization," Wilson said. "I think the issue is that with all the fencing around the city, people don't have anywhere to be. They don't have anywhere where they can be safe at nighttime."

On social media, Councilmember Jason Chavez likened Mayor Frey's announcement to the city starting a "War on Drugs."

"Our community has told us what it actually needs. A safe location, safe outdoor spaces, tiny home villages, real pathways off the street, and housing first, a compassionate approach, not another arrest that leaves someone with a record, further from housing, further from a job, and further from the stability they need to get well," Chavez posted online.

He ignored a request for comment from WCCO.

On Blaisdell Avenue, Jeremiah was blunt. He said he knew city services were available, noting that many simply weren't interested.

"Whether people are a drug addict or just lazy, they don't tend to go for it. But they're [services] definitely available," Jeremiah said.

During Thursday's announcement, Frey argued that the goal is not criminalization.

"After years of outreach, we cannot stand by while drug use continues to harm our neighbors," Frey said.