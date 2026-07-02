Minneapolis announces crackdown on open-air drug markets amid fentanyl crisis

Minneapolis leaders on Thursday announced a new effort to combat open-air drug use and drug dealing in parts of the city, pledging increased enforcement and surveillance as residents and community leaders demand action.

The announcement comes as concerns continue to grow over public fentanyl use, discarded needles and criminal activity in areas like Cedar Avenue and Highway 55.

Walking in that area reveals the extent of the crisis. People openly struggling with addiction can often be seen using drugs in public.

"This past month I visited Little Earth, and I learned that there were four children that had stepped on discarded needles and required HIV prevention treatment," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Under the plan, police will increase enforcement efforts by citing and arresting more drug sellers and users. The city also plans to add patrol officers and expand camera coverage in targeted areas.

Dr. Joe Hobot, Executive Director and CEO of the American Indian OIC, described the worsening conditions around homeless encampments and drug activity.

"Rampant open-air drug use, criminal drug dealing, prostitution and physical violence, including gun violence, have become increasingly common within these camps on a daily basis," Hobot said.

An increased police presence has already been noticed by some nearby businesses and organizations.

Employees at Baby's Space, a daycare in East Phillips, said they observed more law enforcement activity beginning last week, shortly after WCCO highlighted conditions in the area.

"It is a lot more quiet. It is a lot less traffic," said Yolanda Reyes who works at Baby's Space. "It ebbs and flows, and without the story, I don't think we would have even been able to get to that."

Others said stronger enforcement is long overdue.

Sharon Day, Executive Director of the Indigenous People's Task Force, said she has previously contacted police about people openly using drugs but said officers have not shown up.

"There has to be consequences for behavior, and the city at this point is one of the biggest enablers because they are not enforcing the law," Day said.

City officials emphasized that enforcement will be paired with efforts to connect people to services. Those with the city say they will continue helping individuals find housing and addiction treatment while expanding access to Brixadi, a medication that helps reduce opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

The announcement follows a separate federal law enforcement action earlier this week in which prosecutors indicted 25 alleged gang members accused of selling drugs in Minneapolis.