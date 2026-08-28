Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Minneapolis, police say

Minneapolis police say a man was killed in a shooting early Friday morning in the East Phillips neighborhood.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. off East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South near Holy Rosary Church.

Investigators comb the scene of a deadly shooting in Minneapolis' East Phillips neighborhood on Aug. 28, 2026. WCCO

Police say officers found the victim inside a vehicle. Despite their lifesaving efforts at the scene, the man died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking for anyone with information on this shooting to email them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or call 612-673-5845.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).