Minneapolis City Council renews liquor licenses for 2 hotels that allegedly housed ICE agents

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Aki Nace

CBS Minnesota

The Minneapolis City Council Thursday morning renewed liquor licenses for two hotels that were allegedly housing federal agents during Operation Metro Surge.

Protesters gathered at the Depot and Canopy hotels in January, facing off with troopers after the Minnesota State Patrol declared an unlawful assembly.

The licenses for the hotels were initially singled out at a council meeting in early February and were brought up again at a meeting on Tuesday.

Hospitality union members explained that some employees at the hotels were afraid when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stayed in the buildings. 

Council member Aurin Chowdhury argued that delaying the license renewal would allow the city to investigate safety concerns. Others on the council, including Elizabeth Shaffer, pushed back, saying the move could send a negative message about businesses in Minneapolis and open the city to legal risks.

The renewals passed with a 9-4 vote. Council members Chowdhury, Aisha Chughtai, Jason Chavez and Elliott Payne voted against the approval.

Note: The above video first aired on Feb. 17, 2026.

