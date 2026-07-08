Minneapolis residents pack hearing on drones-as-first-responders program

The Minneapolis Police Department could start using drones to help do their jobs, but some don't think that should fly.

The City Council chambers were so packed on Wednesday for a committee hearing that they opened an overflow room — and even that room completely filled up. Over 40 residents shared their concerns with the council members about the drones-as-first-responder program.

"We watched [federal immigration officers] come in here with drones, we watched ICE come here and violate our constitutional rights. Every technology given to state and federal law enforcement has been abused," said a resident.

Police say it would be a free 75-day trial period in the Fourth Precinct with the company Skydio, Inc., and the drones would have police markings and flash red-and-blue lights. They say the goal is to see if drones can improve emergency response times, make both the public and the first responders safer and help clear calls when police aren't needed.

WCCO

Several other agencies already use these drones, including in St. Paul and Minnetonka, but Minneapolis residents pushed back Wednesday, expressing concerns about surveillance and the company the city could potentially contract with.

"We're not OK with any version of big brother," said a resident.

"We don't trust the people or the system administering this," said a resident.

The City Council committee voted to move the drone item forward without a recommendation to the full council.