Minneapolis City Council approves safe parking program for people sleeping in their vehicles

The Minneapolis City Council has passed an ordinance allowing people without homes to stay in their vehicles in designated areas overnight.

Under the ordinance, the areas would be managed off-street parking lots that provide a safe place to sleep in a car, connect with services, and receive support. The sites will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and have enforced quiet hours. Those staying would be required to leave during the day.

The ordinance was authored by Council Members Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai, Aurin Chowdhury, and Soren Stevenson.

"This commonsense policy, which has been proven effective in cities across the country, will help people stay safe and get connected to services, support, and housing," said Chavez. "The residents who will stay at a safe parking site are simply looking for some peace, basic amenities, and help finding their way into permanent housing. This ordinance is about improving their circumstances as well as livability concerns across neighborhoods and communities."

"These are our neighbors. Without a safe, designated place to go, people will continue moving from one parking spot to another, with limited access to services and no reliable place to stabilize their circumstances," said Chowdhury. "We have an opportunity to replace that cycle with stability, services, and a path toward housing."

A similar program is in place in Duluth, Minnesota.