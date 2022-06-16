Minneapolis City Council OKs Mayor Frey's city coordinator pick, despite opposition

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council voted to approve Mayor Jacob Frey's pick to be the city coordinator, a high-ranking unelected office in city government.

Heather Johnston is currently the interim staffer in that role, serving as acting city coordinator since last August. Frey tapped her to lead the department. But her nomination was met with resistance by dozens who currently or used to work in Minneapolis City Hall.

The vote was 8-5 in favor of Johnston.

This vote came after a public hearing for people to weigh in. The city council heard from people who support her, and also others like a group of former and current workers in city hall who are asking leaders to vote no.

The group alleges that Johnston as the interim head of the department hasn't done anything to fix what they say is a toxic, racist workplace that dates back years under several leaders of that office.

CBS

Among their demands, besides picking someone else, they want the city coordinator office to set an anti-racist agenda with collaboration with staff to guide the department's operations and an overhaul of hiring policies.

"The highest paid unelected leader in our city sets the tone for leadership across departments that racial equity is an actual priority in Minneapolis," Gina Obiri, who works in the city coordinator's office, said. "Heather Johnston has not done that. So if the city council does decide to confirm her today, that will show us that they will protect one woman over the voices of over 80 staff, and that's just those of us who have come forward."

Johnston has said she's in the process of hiring a third-party consultant to help address the issues brought forward by staff, and told the city council recently that she is committed to develop a culture that is inclusive and equitable.