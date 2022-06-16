Minneapolis City Council approves new city coordinator, despite opposition

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday approved Mayor Jacob Frey's appointment to be the city coordinator, a top job in city government, despite opposition from people who work in that office.

The council voted 8-5 to approve Heather Johnston, who was acting city coordinator since August. But her nomination was met with strong resistance: More than 70 current and former city workers allege a toxic, racist work environment in that officer dating back year, and said Johnston had not done enough to improve that culture.

"The actions of one individual, the highest-paid unelected leader in our city, sets the tone for leadership across departments that racial equity is an actual priority in Minneapolis," said Gina Obiri, who works in the office. "Heather Johnston has not done that."

The employees sent city leadership a list of demands to improve the workplace, including setting "an anti-racist agenda to guide the department's operation," according to the memo they sent, and an overhaul of city hiring practices, among other changes.

Johnston, they said, hasn't met with them about their concerns and they were hoping for a competitive, transparent search for a new face in City Hall.

They were disappointed with the vote.

"The burden of fixing this toxic, racist workplace culture should not and cannot fall on the shoulders of [Black, Indigenous, people of color] employees," said Diana Chao, who worked in the city coordinator's office from 2019 to 2020.

Frey told the council on Thursday that rejecting Johnston for the job would have a "chilling effect" on the city's ability to recruit top talent in city government. He acknowledged the "legitimate concerns" employees have raised, and that the city has "fallen short" when it comes to racial equity.

"Ms. Johnston is the foremost expert in the administration of effective, equitable and efficient government in this state," Frey told the council. "I would gladly put her resume, her accomplishments and the totality of the work she's done up against any other person in the state."

The city coordinator is a high-ranking city government job that has its own divisions and oversees work of other departments. The salary range is $182,000 to $228,000, according to city salary data.



Heather Johnston

Johnston during a public hearing last month told the council she is committed to change and that she is currently in the process of hiring a third-party consultant to help address the issues brought forward by staff.

"I do want to continue working to change systems, and develop a culture that is inclusive, innovative, anti-racist and equitable for all of our employees," she said at the time.

Council members had mixed opinions about the appointment. The five who opposed her nomination said their "no" votes were in solidarity with the workers.

"They are workers asking the city, their employer, to uphold basic labor standards as well as address embedded, entrenched racism," said Council Member Robin Wonsley.

Andrea Jenkins, who voted for Johnston's appointment, said she has heard from city staff of color who support Johnston taking on the role.

"I am a Black woman, a Black trans woman, and I will be voting in affirmative," Jenkins said. "I can't live in a city, a society, where my right to have my own opinion is diminished by other people."