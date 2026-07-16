Lyndale Avenue redesign approved by Minneapolis City Council despite small business pushback

The Minneapolis City Council approved a major redesign of Lyndale Avenue South on Thursday.

It's a project supporters say will improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, but there is opposition from some business owners concerned about parking and construction impacts.

Planned improvements for the nearly century-old street include separated sidewalks and bikeways, along with traffic-calming measures meant to improve safety for people walking and biking through the area.

Supporters of the project said the changes are long overdue.

"LynLake is the highest injury intersection in the city of Minneapolis," said Council member Aurin Chowdhury.

"Better opportunities for people to bike, walk, roll and spend more time on Lyndale is better for everyone," said Julie Johnson, senior community organizer for Move Minnesota. "It leads to cleaner air, more affordable cities and a place where people want to spend time."

Not everyone is on board. Opponents have raised concerns about the loss of parking and the potential impact of years of construction on businesses along the busy commercial corridor. The project is set to eliminate 24% existing parking spaces.

Some critics point to the reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue as a cautionary tale. Andrea Corbin, president of the Uptown Association Board of Directors and a local business owner on Lyndale, said transportation projects can carry significant economic consequences.

According to Corbin, management at Lowry and Red Cow told her that construction changes were a major factor behind their recent closures. Corbin made the comment during a July 9 Minneapolis Climate and Infrastructure meeting.

"These transportation decisions have real consequences for businesses, employees and neighborhoods they affect," Corbin said.

Council member Jamal Osman expressed concerns about how businesses will weather the project.

"We got to have a better plan," said Osman. "Small businesses that might not come back."

The county said it plans to work collaboratively with businesses throughout the process and provide regular updates as construction approaches.

"Leave the street alone, my God," said Council member Pearll Warren. "Let Lyndale be Lyndale."

Construction is not expected to begin for another two years. Once underway, officials estimate the project will take between two and three years to complete.