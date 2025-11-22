Minneapolis church hands out 150 Thanksgiving meals

An uptown Minneapolis church put its money where its mouth was Saturday — or at least, where its communities' mouth was.

For the fifth year in a row, volunteers from Regents of Christ Assembly handed out more than 150 turkeys, complete with all the fixings, to community members in need.

For the church of 100 or so people, it's an extension of their mission.

"Giving is an act of worship," said Hannah Oliha Donaldson. "It's an act of investing in our community. Of pouring back into our community."

The church, which also operates the Joy Community Food Shelf, says it sees the growing need for community support.

"In the midst of the last few months – Target has fired a bunch of people. Amazon has fired a bunch of people. As we were preparing for doing the work this year, we knew the need would be great," said Oliha Donaldson. "We are a community that is richly blessed. And as a result of that blessing, we believe we have a responsibility to pour out what is poured into us."