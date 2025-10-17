Man in custody after Minneapolis crash stemmed from carjacking, police say
A man is in custody after a crash on Friday afternoon in Minneapolis that stemmed from a vehicle that was stolen.
The crash happened in the area of Penn and 44th avenues in the city's north side.
Brooklyn Center police said officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was previously stolen in Minneapolis when the driver, later identified as a man, took off from officials.
The man drove to Minneapolis where his vehicle crashed into a street sign and another vehicle, police said. He was taken into custody after trying to run from officers.
No one was injured in the crash.