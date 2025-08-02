Apartment building remodeled nearly a year after deadly fire; residents remember fatal night

It's been one year since flames ripped through a four-story apartment in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood.

An investigation into the Aug. 13, 2024, fire on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South revealed the cause to be "incendiary/intentional," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Responding crews found a fire on the third floor of the building and set to work rescuing residents inside. Two days after the fire, following multiple sweeps by the department, a man and a woman were found dead inside. The additional search was prompted by the property manager, who told investigators he hadn't seen one of his tenants since the fire.

A woman is accused of intentionally setting a downtown Minneapolis apartment on fire last August, killing two people, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County.

The 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis was charged with two felony counts of second-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson

Now, the 22-unit building is remodeled and fully occupied and equipped with a sprinkler system — something property manager David Hollman says the building did not have the night of the deadly fire.

"Now that everything has been upgraded, we have a sprinkler system throughout the building," Hollman smiled.

Tenants who now call it home say the remodel is beautiful, but it's hard to forget what happened.

"I believe the sprinkler system probably would have saved lives for sure," said Jason Roers.