Minneapolis Animal Care & Control to waive adoption fee for National Adoption weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Animal Care & Control is waiving its adoption fee for all cats and dogs starting Friday as part of Best Friends National Adoption weekend.

All animals up to adoption will be given to good homes on a first come, first serve basis from 12-4 p.m. this Friday through Sunday at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control on 212 17th Avenue North.

The only cost to the new pet owner is pet licensing. All pets come vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Animal Care & Control screens all applications before deciding whether to approve adoptions and follows national guidelines designed to remove barriers to pet ownership and increase animal placement.

Animal rescue partners Carver Scott Humane Society, Pet Haven, and Ruff Start Rescue will also be at the event to showcase their adoptable animals. Those wanting to adopt from partner rescues will be subject to each rescue's adoption process.

Click here to learn more about adopting a pet from Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.