Minneapolis Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees for "Clear the Shelter" event

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Plenty of pets found new, loving homes this weekend through the Minneapolis Animal Care and Control's "Clear the Shelter" event.

The goal is for every animal to find a new family.

To help with that, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control waived adoption fees.

"We have been full, full, full to the capacity the last couple weeks," Madison Weissenborn said. "Yesterday alone we adopted out 17 dogs, five cats - which is a ton for us. The average is probably two a day."

The event ended Saturday, but you can still pay less for a new pet. 

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control always waives adoption fees for animals older than seven months. 

If you live in Minneapolis, though, you may need to pay for a license. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:24 PM

