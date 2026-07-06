Minneapolis Allina hospice workers stage one-day strike amid prolonged negotiations, possible merger

Dozens of Twin Cities hospice workers are walking the picket line Monday in a one-day strike after nearly a year of negotiations for an inaugural union contract.

Sixty-five members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa who work at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Allina Commons in Minneapolis are set to rally early Monday afternoon, according to union officials.

Allina Health hospice workers walk the picket line in Minneapolis on July 6, 2026. WCCO

Members are fighting for interim raises amid the negotiation process, with the union saying bargaining has "slowed dramatically since the two sides started negotiating over economic proposals this past winter."

Allina Health officials say they're disappointed by the move to strike but are prepared, assuring that patients will be contacted directly if there are any care-related changes.

"We know the bargaining table is the best place to reach an agreement," Allina officials said.

Monday's strike does not include hospitals and primary, urgent care and specialty clinics.

It was announced in late March that California-based Sutter Health is in negotiations to purchase Allina Health for more than $2 billion, expanding the health nonprofit's reach into Minnesota and Wisconsin with the aim of serving 5 million patients.

Sutter officials said they seek to "reduce administrative burdens" by implementing artificial intelligence technology. In response, SEIU aired concerns about the potential merger, including the impact on patient care and "what this means for employees, our contracts and our pension plans."

The Minnesota Nurses Association also urged Sutter and Allina to "comply with 2023 legislation regulating healthcare mergers and acquisitions" to ensure "full transparency throughout this process and accountability to workers and the public."

This story will be updated.