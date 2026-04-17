Minneapolis 911 dispatchers reflect on challenging year

The 911 dispatchers in Minneapolis say this past year has tested them.

"When a crisis happens in Minneapolis, this team is spot on. They are there, they are paying attention to what's going on," said Joni Hodne, director of Minneapolis 911.

Hodne has seen big changes during her time at Minneapolis 911. Technology has helped make her job easier, she says.

Their job is crucial, especially in tragic situations like the Annunciation shooting, where they were able to get police and EMS crews to the scene within four minutes of the first call. They were also tested during Operation Metro Surge.

"It was a difficult process. There was a lot of difficult days to try and manage what we normally do to get people help," said Public Safety Telecommunicator Erica Evans.

Hodne said what made the Immigration and Customs Enforcement calls more difficult is that they would come throughout the day.

"They were sporadic. You never know when there was going to be a surge of calls," she said.

What these public safety telecommunicators hear is something that stays with them forever. Knowing they made a difference during difficult situations makes it all worth it.

They are working with the Minnesota Legislature in hopes of changing their classification from a clerical role to a first responder.

This week is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.