Minneapolis City Council approves $125K settlement for man injured by officer during 2020 protests

The Minneapolis City Council voted last month to approve a $125,000 settlement for a man who claims a police officer severely injured him during a protest following the murder of George Floyd over five years ago.

According to the lawsuit, Mason Hermann, who was 20 at the time, was hit in the head with a non-lethal round during a protest outside the Third Precinct building on May 27, 2020. He was later found to have suffered a laceration to his scalp, an intracranial hemorrhage, a skull fracture and a concussion. His injuries have led to issues with cognitive abilities and otherwise negatively impacted his life.

Hermann's lawyers say he had been peacefully exercising his First Amendment rights and that "no one was rioting or throwing projectiles at the MPD officers" while Hermann participated in the protest.

Without warning, the lawsuit claims, Minneapolis police officers began firing at the crowd with "40-millimeter projectiles, tear gas and other 'less lethal' munitions." It was then that one of the non-lethal rounds hit Hermann in the head.

The lawsuit alleges the officer intentionally shot Hermann "in retaliation for and to chill Hermann's further speech."

Mayor Jacob Frey approved the settlement for the lawsuit last week.