Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit stays at 3 for May fishing opener, with size restrictions

Anglers heading to Mille Lacs Lake for the fishing opener will be allowed to keep three walleyes per day, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced ahead of the fishing opener.

The three-walleye limit takes effect with the open water season opener on May 9. Harvested walleyes must be at least 17 inches, and only one fish over 20 inches may be kept. The regulation runs through Nov. 30.

"We are pleased to keep the three-walleye limit for the open water season that was in place late last summer through the ice fishing season," said Brad Parsons, the DNR's fisheries section manager. "We have heard from anglers that they want the opportunity to harvest walleye on Mille Lacs when the population allows, especially early in the open-water season. The lake's continued health will offer that again this season."

State-licensed anglers share the Mille Lacs harvest with Ojibwe Tribes that hold treaty fishing rights. Each year, the state and Tribal Nations negotiate an annual harvest level, with each party setting its own regulations to stay within its share.

This year's harvest level reflects a slight decline in the adult walleye population recorded during last fall's assessment netting. The state's share is set at 105,300 pounds, down from 113,600 pounds in 2025. Tribal fishing is allocated 79,700 pounds.

The DNR said it will adjust regulations mid-season if needed, including moving to catch-and-release only for a portion of the season, to prevent harvest from significantly exceeding the limit.

The DNR reminded anglers to clean and drain watercraft and equipment before leaving the lake and to dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.