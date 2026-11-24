Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be reeling in fewer walleyes for the winter season, as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced a two walleye limit.

The decision came after a fall netting survey showed fewer adult walleyes than last year, according to Brian Nerbonne, the DNR's central region fisheries manager, bringing the limit down from three.

"Even with that decline, the walleye population remains healthy," he said.

Of the two walleyes over 17 inches that anglers are permitted to keep, only one of them can exceed 20 inches, according to the DNR.

The department's surveys also showed strong numbers of 2-year-old walleyes, which will help support the long-term sustainability of the lake's population.

The DNR also says that the daily and possession limit for the yellow perch season will begin at 10 fish.

The winter walleye fishing regulations are in effect from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28. Yellow perch regulations are in effect from Dec. 1 to May 14.