Mill District neighbors fundraise to hire extra police officer to patrol streets

MINNEAPOLIS -- A downtown neighborhood is investing in security by paying for more police officers. Mill District, on the east side of downtown, known for the Stone Arch Bridge and the Guthrie Theater, has started fundraising to feel more secure.

Some neighbors launched a fundraising campaign on GiveMN hire their own patrol. According to the fundraising page, which has already raised over $3600, the money would go towards hiring one off-duty cop to walk the neighborhood within the parameters of the area in yellow from Thursday to Sunday, 6pm to 10pm for the summer only. The police officer would be in uniform and armed. They would also be connected to 9-1-1 dispatch, so they could call on extra patrols if something escalates.

Deandre Colquitte has lived in this neighborhood for the last 2 years and as a father, he's worried about the crime that he witnesses at night. He's supports investing in extra patrols.

"At night it turns into a different scene," said Colquitte, "There's a lot of drug traffic, there's a lot of fights."

Donna Magarian has called the Mill District home for the last 5 years. She doesn't think extra patrolling should only be an option for areas that can afford it.

"I don't think paying money to hire one security guard for the entire weekend would be effective," said Magarian, "I don't know if it's a message that's healthy for the city as a whole. I really feel like we need to be working as neighbors, the entire city, to try to address these issues."

Bruce Bart, who's lived here for 7 years, feels similar.

"I don't think it's necessary,"said Bart, "I've never felt very threatened in this neighborhood. It feels very safe to me."

Neighbors in Lowry Hill were the first to do this, and have details on their own website. They've been contributing to get extra patrols since February.

The neighborhood needed approval from the Minneapolis City Council to utilize the city's buyback program.