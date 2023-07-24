Mikala Ness convicted in fatal hit-and-run of Richfield student Donald Gayton Jr.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 27-year-old Oakdale woman has been convicted in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 17-year-old boy in Bloomington early this year.

According to court documents, Mikala Ness on Monday entered a Norgaard plea in the Jan. 27 incident. The plea means she believes the facts of the case indicate her guilt, but she is unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.

Ness was then convicted of criminal vehicular homicide while driving under the influence, criminal vehicular homicide by causing a crash and leaving the scene, and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

Officials say Ness was drunk when she struck and killed 17-year-old Donald Gayton Jr., just moments after he bought candy at a Walmart with his little sister, 14-year-old Tamya Gayton.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington. Both siblings were struck. They were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Donald Jr. later died of his injuries. His sister was treated for severe injuries, but survived.

Police report that the vehicle that had struck both of them was found crashed on the 1900 block of Killebrew Drive, off the roadway, about a mile and a half from where the two teens were struck.

Donald Gayton Jr. WCCO

The complaint against Ness says following the crash, she went into another driver's vehicle in order to stay warm. The driver of that vehicle said she started crying and said she'd struck two people.

When police arrived, Ness allegedly told them she'd been to a holiday party and couldn't remember where it was. She was asked if she remembered striking anyone and said, "I feel like I did, but I don't know." Ness's breath BAC test came back with a 0.13 blood alcohol level.

Donald Jr. went to Richfield High School. He was involved in youth programs at TreeHouse and dreamed of going to college, friends said.

Ness' sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.