Twin Cities used car company accused of deceptive sales agrees to $100K settlement

A Twin Cities-based used car company accused of deceptive sales and targeting Spanish speakers agreed to pay a $100,000 settlement and reform their business practices after they were sued by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.

The 2024 lawsuit alleged Midwest Car Search and its owner Scott Spiczka broke the law by misrepresenting the quality of cars it was selling, refusing to provide warranties and adding expensive service contracts to purchases.

The company sold more than 3,000 cars to Minnesotans between 2017 and 2022, the lawsuit said.

At the press conference announcing the lawsuit, a woman said she worked with a Spanish-speaking salesperson, but when it came time to sign the contract, the paperwork was in English. Later, a mechanic told her that the car didn't work and she shouldn't be driving it at all.

"Minnesotans deserve honest information when buying a car, which for many people is the most expensive purchase they will ever make," Attorney General Keith Ellison said. "This settlement protects consumers and prevents Midwest Car Search from engaging in deceptive practices and exploiting Spanish speakers."

Ellison's office says that the company does not have the funds to provide full refunds to their customers, and the $100,000 payment represents the maximum amount it can pay.