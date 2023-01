Mid-Morning links: Suzy Plays Guitar | Hy-Vee's whey recipe

Suzy Plays Guitar has released a new single, "The Race." Click here for more.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Jaeger showed WCCO Mid-Morning viewers a recipe to incorporate Whey into your diet.

Blueberry Protein Muffin Tops

All you need:

2 cups Kodiak Cakes Whole Wheat, Oat & Honey Frontier Flapjack & Waffle Mix OR Full Circle Market Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix

1⁄2 cup Performance Inspired blueberry or vanilla whey protein powder

2 tsp Hy-Vee baking powder

1 tsp Hy-Vee baking soda

1 Hy-Vee large egg

2 medium ripe bananas, mashed

1/3 cup granulated coconut sugar

 1 cup fresh blueberries, or frozen, thawed All you do:

1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl whisk together pancake and waffle mix, protein powder, baking powder and baking soda.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, mashed bananas and coconut sugar. Stir into pancake

and protein powder mixture. Fold in blueberries.

3. Using a 2-inch scoop, drop dough 2-inches apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake for 8

to 10 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire cooling rack before serving.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/blueberry-protein-muffin-tops