Mid-Morning links: Finnegans Brew Co., Red Locks Irish Whiskey
If you're looking for some St. Patrick's Day fun, Finnegans Brew Co. is celebrating with a three-day event.
Kieran Folliard grew up in Ireland before moving to Minnesota in 1987. He opened Kieran's Irish Pub and the Local, among others. He's also the founder of Red Locks Irish Whiskey, which is distilled in Ireland and based in Minnesota.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.