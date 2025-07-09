Cubs' Michael Busch returns to home state of Minnesota to play against Twins

Did you know one of the best baseball players today is from Minnesota?

Did you know one of the best baseball players today is from Minnesota?

Did you know one of the best baseball players today is from Minnesota?

There's just something about the 2016 class of Minnesota high school baseball players and making it to the Major Leagues.

Former Simley Spartan Michael Busch is at the top of that list. This week, the reigning NL player of the week is back home.

"It's just been really cool. Kinda like a little reminder of how I grew up," said Busch. "Played 18 years in Minnesota, of baseball. Coming back, that's what it felt like. You go away and you spend time in Oklahoma and L.A. and Chicago and you forget about it in a way. But then coming home, it's a pretty cool reminder of what childhood was like."

In that childhood, besides baseball, Busch played hockey and was the quarterback for the Simley football team that made it all the way to the prep bowl in 2014.

"It's getting to the point where it's a long time ago," said Busch, now 27. "So I'm having trouble remembering most of them. But when I do see the people when I go back to my high school or something, a lot of those memories start to pop back up. A lot of good ones. A lot of great people in my life that had a big impact on me."

But no wrestling memories. The sport in which Simley is an annual powerhouse.

"No, it is. It is," said Busch. "I have really good connections with some of those guys who did wrestle. My brother wrestled. It was definitely the heart and soul of Simley Athletics."

There's no way around it. Busch is one of the best hitters in the National League. He is top five in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. This is just his second full MLB season. The swing is right where he wants it.

"It's felt pretty good all year. I haven't really dove into changing it too much," said Busch. "I think that's sometimes how the game of baseball works. Sometimes it's just ups and downs and riding that. Been really confident with my swing since spring training."