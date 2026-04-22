The Mets have a 12-game losing streak. Will they break it against the Twins Wednesday?

The New York Mets will try to snap a 12-game losing streak Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Twins at 7:10 p.m.

Clay Holmes is scheduled to start for the Mets. He is 2-2 with a 1.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 16 strikeouts. Connor Prielipp is expected to start for Minnesota.

The Mets are favored at -160. The Twins are listed at +135. The over/under is 8 runs.

This is the second meeting between the teams this season.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with two doubles, two triples and two home runs. Marcus Semien is 8 for 33 with a double over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with four home runs and is slugging .430. Austin Martin is 10 for 28 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

The Mets are 0-10 in their last 10 games, with a .195 batting average and a 5.39 ERA. They have been outscored by 34 runs during that stretch. The Twins are 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a .231 batting average and a 4.20 ERA. They have outscored opponents by nine runs.

The Mets are 7-16 overall and 3-7 at home. The Twins are 12-11 and 5-5 on the road.

The Mets have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the National League at 4.12. The Twins are 3-6 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The Mets have multiple players on the injured list, including Juan Soto, who is on the 10-day IL with a calf injury, and Jorge Polanco, who is on the 10-day IL with a wrist injury. Reed Garrett, Tylor Megill and Dedniel Nunez are on the 60-day IL.

The Twins have David Festa and Pablo Lopez on the 60-day IL.