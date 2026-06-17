Metro Transit Blue Line extension could be in jeopardy after revision adds $336M to budget

Minnesota lawmakers are now calling for Metro Transit to scrap its plans to expand the light rail, more than half a decade into the project.

Right now, the Blue Line runs between Mall of America and Target Field. The proposed extension would continue that light rail line north to Brooklyn Park.

In a new report requested by state lawmakers, Metro Transit said it underbudgeted by about $336 million for the project, which already carried a $3.2 billion price tag. The project is already years in and slated to enter its construction phase next year.

House Transportation Chair Jon Koznick, a Republican from Lakeville, now says he wants to scrap the plan entirely in favor of expanding bus routes.

Bus transit would, in theory, save a lot of money — it's about a quarter of the annual cost and significantly less in yearly maintenance costs.

Metro Transit said it's not that simple and would take essentially starting from scratch, wasting the hundreds of millions they've already spent developing the light rail plan. It would also put already secured federal funding in jeopardy.

Koznick said he's confident buses would not only serve the same job, but cost less in the process.

"We weren't surprised, but we were — it is shocking to outsiders, and it should be shocking to Hennepin County commissioners, that there's one option of $3.6 billion, compare that to $120 million for an arterial busline that basically serves the same corridor, it's a different mode," Koznick said.

The report said switching from the light rail project to expanded bus routes would delay construction until 2030 at the earliest. Koznick said he's not certain the light rail project couldn't be delayed that long, too.