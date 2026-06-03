Metro Transit says crime is down, but the work is not over

Metro Transit claims its safety and security plan is working. Officials say crime is down and passengers say they're seeing the results too.

Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras says rider safety and satisfaction are their top priority.

"We hear from our riders and employees every day how important public safety is to them, and we continue to advance our safety and security action plan, which is leading to real improvements on our system," she said.

Metro Transit now has 121 police officers, 49 community service officers and over 130 transit rider investment program, or TRIP, agents in charge of checking fares and making sure riders follow the rules.

"We're also making sure that we're investing in our facilities and designing them in a way that feels safe, clean, welcoming," Kandaras said.

While progress has been made, Kandaras says the work isn't over.

"We know the work is not done, we have more work ahead of us to continue to improve the conditions on the transit system. Part of what we're doing is continuing to hire people, continuing to build those layers of presence," Kandaras said.

Metro Transit also has a real-time information center that monitors thousands of cameras on buses and the light rail 24/7.