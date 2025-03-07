20 pounds of meth found in Ramsey County drug bust; 2 men charged

Two Eagan men are facing charges after Ramsey County authorities seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine in a drug bust on Monday.

According to court records, the men, ages 26 and 33, are each charged with one count of first-degree sale of a controlled substance.

An investigator with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office told a confidential informant to set up the sale of methamphetamine for $30,000 from a "known Mexican-based drug trafficker" who was under investigation, charges say.

The informant met with both men at a parking lot on the 1500 block of Central Park Commons Drive in Eagan just after 3 p.m.

The 33-year-old man removed a suitcase from the trunk of the car he was driving and placed it in the informant's vehicle, charges say. After a brief conversation between the men, the informant gave the 33-year-old a bag of money.

Authorities stopped the men, who were driving in separate vehicles, after the informant told investigators the men verified methamphetamine was inside the suitcase, according to the criminal complaint. The suitcase contained 20.11 pounds of a substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

The 33-year-old man allegedly said in a statement that the 26-year-old man told him to bring the suitcase to a person at a known location and that he received a bag in exchange, but didn't know that what he provided was drugs or that the bag he received contained money.

After taking both men into custody, investigators obtained search warrants to search apartment units they rented on the 3500 block of Federal Drive in Eagan. Court documents say a notebook containing suspected drug notes was found in the apartment of the 26-year-old man.