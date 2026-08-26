What Meta's social media addiction settlement means for your kids Sick of seeing your kids scrolling social media at the dinner table? Today's new settlement could block that bad behavior. A landmark lawsuit settlement against "Meta" holds teens to a two-hour time limit per day. It stops them scrolling after 15 minutes, and it will stop push notifications during school hours, and blocks them completely overnight. But as Derek James reports: despite the new regulations, parents still have an important part to play to keep kids safe.