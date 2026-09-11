Flyovers at Twins, Gophers, Vikings games this weekend to honor 9/11 first responders

Minnesota sports fans will have the opportunity to see several flyovers this weekend as part of a memorial for the first responders who gave their lives on 9/11.

Seventeen pilots from the 39th flying training squad out of San Antonio, Texas are in Minnesota this weekend for the Twins game on Friday, the Gophers football game on Saturday and the Vikings-Packers game on Sunday.

Otherwise known as "The Cobras," this team flies four jets known as the T-6C Texan II, which can fly at speeds of up to 300 mph.

Nearly every pilot said they were motivated to join the Air Force because of 9/11.

"I would say that event pretty much shaped my entire career," Lt. Col. Chris Puccia. "For the first 10, 15 years, Afghanistan was prevalent, deployed several times. But I continue to do it because of service and the people like the group behind me. Just brothers and sisters bonded together for something bigger than ourselves."