Minnesotans mark Memorial Day with tributes at Fort Snelling

Many Minnesotans gathered on the morning of Memorial Day at Fort Snelling to honor fallen soldiers.

There was a large crowd at Fort Snelling, paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. This year, the memorial held extra significance, marking 250 years of American independence.

Roughly 200,000 soldiers are interred at Fort Snelling.

Cmdr. Richard Middleton with the Memorial Rife Squad spoke about those sacrifices those who served have made, leaving family and in some cases, returning with both physical and mental injuries.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was also paying respects. She said she spoke with Joey Amor, the husband of Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, who was killed while serving her country earlier this year.

"She was in Kuwait, stationed there when the drone hit her unit. I talked to her husband Joey this morning and they're honoring Nicole and going to the gravestone so there are families like that who recently lost someone all over Minnesota," she said.

The senator also paid respects to her own father, James Klobuchar, who was a Korean War veteran.