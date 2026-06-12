Minnesotans to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman 1 year after lawmaker shootings

Sunday marks one year since a politically motivated attack killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and seriously injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

As Minnesotans begin reflecting on that shocking day, many are choosing to remember how the Hortmans lived.

Across the state, people plan to gather in ways that reflect the couple's values. Amid the grief, people are finding a way forward, and Colin and Sophie Hortman gave Minnesotans the blueprint. From music to baking to faith.

Inside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Paul Cumings, a long-time House staffer, still remembers Melissa Hortman's homemade cakes.

"Every Monday, she would bring in these magnificent baked creations and share it with all her staffers," Cumings said. "You can literally smell baked goods coming down the hall."

It's those small moments that left a lasting impression. That is why Cumings and others will gather at the UFCW Hall in St. Paul on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a cake and bread bake. The event is inspired by Melissa Hortman's love of baking and Mark Hortman's love of making bread.

"Tomorrow (Saturday), we hope that we are lighting up a room full of joy, honoring her legacy, remembering all the good times and challenging us to be bright lights in the world," Cumings said.

In Blaine, Minnesota, the Church of St. Timothy, where Melissa Hortman grew up, will also honor the couple during Monday morning's mass as they continue to pray for peace and an end to violence.

In Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Mark and Melissa Hortman's names hang on the walls at Helping Paws. The organization is where they found their dog, Gilbert.

Petting a dog is another way you can honor a family whose compassion went far beyond politics.

While the pain of their loss remains, so do the memories that bring smiles.

There are many more ways you can honor the Hortmans this weekend, including lighting a candle at dusk and leaving it on your doorstep on Sunday.

For more ways to honor the Hortmans, click here for the full list from their children.