She broke a Guinness record by accident. Then this St. Louis Park woman doubled down, on purpose.

A St. Louis Park, Minnesota, woman broke a Guinness World Record Sunday for rucking a half marathon while carrying a 40 pound pack.

Megan Corey ran the half marathon in two hours and three minutes. The previous record was two hours and 20 minutes. Corey also beat the record for the 20 pound ruck during the same race in Dundas.

"First time going for a Guinness World Record," said Corey. "I found out about the Guinness World Record for the fastest half marathon for females carrying a pack when I did a half marathon in Tennessee last year and it was a 20 pound pack half marathon. And found out after from a fellow racer that I had broken the 20 pound record, unbeknownst to me. But you have to predeclare. So today I'm predeclaring and going for the 40 pound record."

The previous 20 pound record was two hours and 34 minutes.