Unlicensed motorcyclist leads deputies on 30-mile chase in central Minnesota

A motorcyclist with a canceled license led authorities on a 30-mile chase through central Minnesota on July Fourth, authorities said.

A Meeker County deputy tried to pull the motorcyclist over for a traffic offense around 3:30 p.m. near Highway 24 and County Road 2, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcyclist sped away and the chase began. At times, the suspect went faster than 100 mph, the sheriff's office said.

At county roads 1 and 23, the motorcyclist went into the ditch and tried to run from deputies. They caught and arrested him.

The 38-year-old from Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, is awaiting charges at the Meeker County Jail. The sheriff's office said his driving privileges were revoked for being "inimical to public safety."