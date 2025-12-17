Dangerous medical waste, including body parts, found inside Minnesota recycling center, officials say

Officials at the Ramsey-Washington Recycling and Energy Center in Newport, Minnesota, say local hospitals are sending over dangerous waste and putting the facility's workers at risk.

The center released photos on Tuesday that show items such as blood-soaked rags and vials of bodily fluids. Officials also claim workers have found body parts.

Trista Martinson, the center's executive director, says the medical waste clogs their machines and needs to be removed by hand — work that's both traumatizing and dangerous.

"I need it to stop because I need to protect my staff, and their families quite frankly," Martinson said. "Blood-borne illnesses can infect a person, but they can infect other people and we really need to make sure that we're taking care of those folks."

Officials say the waste is coming from "multiple medical facilities in the region," and reaching out to the hospitals has not helped.

The center is now working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Health to hasten enforcement.

"We are eager for their support in resolving this issue as quickly as possible," the center said in Tuesday's news release.

Improper disposal of infectious waste can result in penalties and fines, according to the pollution control agency.