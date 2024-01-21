"Medical situation" leads to fatal crash in Edina, state patrol says

EDINA, Minn. — A man is dead after a "medical situation" led to a single-vehicle crash in Edina Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

A 42-year-old man from Lester Prairie was heading east on Highway 62 when his vehicle drifted off the roadway near Gleason Road, the patrol said. He hit the median barrier before coming to a stop.

MnDOT

The patrol has not yet publicly identified the man. Authorities gave no details about the "medical situation."

The crash happened just before 6 a.m.

