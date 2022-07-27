Medal of Valor awarded to Sgt. Andrew Schroeder of MPD

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a day to honor those who go above and beyond serving and protecting the residents of Minneapolis. From the Chief's Award of Merit to Officers of the Year, all stood before colleagues and family to be celebrated.

Sergeant Andrew Schroeder was given the Medal of Valor award for an arrest back in July of 2020 at a business on the 500 block of East Lake Street.

"The suspect reached for a gun in his waistband with both hands. Schroeder grabbed onto the suspect and prevented him from killing him and Standahl. An extensive fight took place until the gun was wrestled free and the suspect was taken into custody," said Deputy Chief Eric Fors.

The recovered gun was linked to several crimes in Minneapolis.

"It was a relief when we got the forensic results back showing that it was the top gun related to 14 weapons cases," Schroeder said. "The gun had been used to shoot seven people one individual was shot twice by the same gun."

WCCO met Sgt. Schroeder during a ride-along in north Minneapolis.

A member of the gun unit - he has helped take dozens of guns off the street and arrest some of the most violent offenders in the city.

"Last night we arrested 15 individuals and recovered nine guns and we're going to do the same shortly," said Schroeder.

For this top cop who helped recover a top gun, it's not about him.

"I like the recognition for the police department for this. Our city is doing good work every day," Schroeder said.

Gun thefts are up more than 50%t in Minneapolis.

Schroeder, the gun unit, and its law enforcement partners are working around the clock to get guns and those who illegally use them off the street.