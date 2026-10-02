3 measles cases reported in southeastern Minnesota

Officials in Fillmore County, Minnesota, say the area has three confirmed cases of measles, as of Thursday.

The county said in a Facebook post that the three people who contracted the illness were unvaccinated and that all cases are connected.

"The case count may continue growing in the days and weeks ahead," the post said.

According to Mayo Clinic, measles is caused by a virus that spreads through the air and settles on surfaces. Symptoms include a fever, dry cough, runny nose and red, watering eyes, and can show up around seven to 14 days after contact with the virus. Health experts say a vaccine can prevent infection.

Residents who are underinsured, uninsured or enrolled in a Minnesota healthcare program can call Fillmore County Public Health at 507-765-2642 to request a vaccination.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 13% of kindergartners in Minnesota and Wisconsin did not get standard childhood vaccines like the measles, mumps and rubella shot.

Fillmore County is in southeastern Minnesota, southeast of Rochester.