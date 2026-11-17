Global health officials announced Tuesday that the U.S. has officially lost measles elimination status, as cases in Minnesota have soared over recent months.

The most recent data in Minnesota shows that 81% of children born in 2023 had received their first dose of the MMR vaccine, and only 77% of children entering kindergarten had gotten both doses, the state's department of health said.

The goal is to raise immunization rates to 95% to stop measles circulation, according to Minnesota health officials.

"With measles circulating again in our country and our state, it inevitably means more Minnesotans will be exposed to measles, more Minnesotans will need to be hospitalized with measles-related complications, and measles may even cause some Minnesotans to die," the health department said in a statement.

Measles is classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of the most contagious infectious diseases. Eliminating the desease in the United States was seen as one of the most siginificant public health success stories in history, the Minnesota Department of Health said.

So far this year, there have been 160 measles cases in Minnesota, with 85% of the cases reported in Todd County. Two children in Wisconsin have died from measles this year.

"Now is the time to make sure you and your family are protected. If you've made the decision in the past not to get vaccinated, it's not too late to get caught up," the state health department said.