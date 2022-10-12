MDHR settles with company that withdrew job offer due to applicant's disability

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A window and door manufacturer must pay a former job applicant a year's worth of pay after withdrawing an offer due to the applicant's disability, according to a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The MDHR found that in 2019, Andersen Corporation learned about a man's disability and withdrew an offer, claiming it was because he could not use a forklift even though operating a forklift was never an essential part of the job.

MDHR however found that the man could safely operate a forklift, according to his doctor. When the man presented this information to the company and asked to reconsider his offer, the company refused.

"Minnesota is not in the business of excluding people from jobs because of their disability," said Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. "The state's civil rights law requires employers to have inclusive hiring practices, which help employers recruit applicants and foster a stronger workforce."

MDHR ultimately concluded that Andersen Corporation did not hire the man because of his disability, which is a violation of the state's civil rights law.

The company will have to pay the man $41,000.