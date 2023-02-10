MDH: Elevated lead levels found in four children of Anoka ammunition plant workers

ANOKA, Minn. -- State health officials are urging employees of an Anoka ammunition plant to have their children tested for lead, after four children had elevated levels in their blood.

The Minnesota Department of Health says they are concerned that children have been exposed to lead dust accidentally, by family members who come home with the dust on clothing or personal items.

The Federal Ammunition plant in Anoka uses lead to produce ammunition for a variety of firearms, and has previously been cited for violating OSHA lead standards. MDH says the company has yet to demonstrate that it made changes in their plant's operations to reduce the health risk of take-home lead dust.

The first case of a child's elevated blood level was found in November of 2021, and since then, three more cases were detected in late 2022 and early 2023. In the children's homes, investigators did not find lead paint or other sources of lead, but dust wipe samples found it on car floors and on the bottoms of shoes the parents wear to and from work.

Health officials are encouraging families with children under the age of 18 to receive a blood test. Workers can also get tested if they have not received blood tests through their employer.

Free blood tests will be available at these sites:

Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Latinx Americans in STEM Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota (no admission fee required, and parking will be validated)

Feb. 18: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Andover Community Center, Door 1, Community Room A at 15200 Hanson Boulevard Northwest

Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Asian Americans in STEM Day at the Science Museum of Minnesota (no admission fee required, and parking will be validated)

For information on lead from MDH, click here.