Mayor of Good Thunder arrested, faces multiple fraud charges

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. -- Authorities announced Thursday they arrested the mayor of a small southern Minnesota town after he allegedly contracted his own businesses to work for the city.

Robert Anderson, mayor of Good Thunder, a town of just over 500 about 15 miles north of Mankato, was charged with one count each of embezzlement of public funds, theft-by-swindle, theft, and four counts of interest in contract violation.

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson appeared to have had a personal financial interest in or personally benefited financially from a city purchase agreement.

The complaint also states the city failed to follow requirements when it contracted Anderson's businesses for services.

In July 2021, the city purchased a property, in which the city attorney said Anderson appeared to have a direct conflict of interest in the transaction. Anderson signed the purchase agreement despite the city attorney saying someone else needed to sign it.

Documents show the city contracted with multiple businesses Anderson owned, one of them called "Anderson Trucking," for rock hauling, but there was no record indicating the City Council approved the contract.

Information given to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office alleges the city paid over $24,000 for concrete materials that were shipped to Anderson's business and use of the funds paid for non-city expenses.