Bloomington man who sexually assaulted 16-year-old girl sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Bloomington, Minnesota, man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.

Matthew Stephen Vohnoutkha pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 18.

Charges say officers took a sexual assault report at the Children's Hospital on Dec. 16 last year. There, they met the 16-year-old victim, who told officers she had met Vohnoutka on Snapchat two weeks prior.

The victim said when she told Vohnoutka she was 16, he replied, "That makes it more fun," according to the complaint.

On Dec. 15, 2025, Vohnoutka invited the victim to his home and offered her money to hang out. Charges say the victim, once again, told him she was 16 when she went to his residence. After the victim consumed two THC beverages, charges say Vohnoutka sexually assaulted her multiple times. The victim told police that Vohnoutka was taking photos and videos of her during the assault.

In addition to his prison sentence, Vohnoutkha will also serve 10 years of conditional release.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.