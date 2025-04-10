Attorney believes student visa for man living in Minnesota may have been revoked due to his political views

A Minnesota family is separated as they take steps to get a loved one out of ICE custody.

ICE agents detained 33-year-old Aditya Harsono in Marshall, Minnesota, just days after his student visa was abruptly revoked.

His attorney, Sarah Gad, is concerned about a troubling trend she says is impacting international students here on F1 visas.

On March 23, Gad says her client Harsono had his student visa revoked and was arrested by plainclothes ICE agents four days later.

Gad says the revocation was reported based on a misdemeanor conviction for damage to property from 2022. She believes his political views made him a target.

Harsono protested the murder of George Floyd and was arrested for unlawful assembly. Ultimately, that case was dismissed by the prosecuting attorney in the "interest of justice."

A bond hearing held Thursday in front of an immigration judge brought relief for just a few hours.

However, Gad said she was served by the Department of Homeland Security and that they were challenging the bond.

Adding to the complexity of the case, Gad says she filed paperwork to adjust his immigration status. His wife, Peyton, applied for him to become a lawful permanent resident via I-130. That process is currently pending.

Harsono remains in ICE custody as of Thursday night.