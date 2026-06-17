One driver killed in three-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota, state patrol says

Authorities say a semi truck driver in southern Minnesota sideswiped another vehicle Tuesday morning, causing a collision with a third car and killing one of the drivers.

The semi and a Nissan Altima were heading east on Interstate 90 in Marion Township just before 9 a.m. when the truck hit the sedan, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The Altima subsequently struck a RAV4 heading the opposite direction.

The RAV4's driver, 72-year-old Evelyn Brye of St. James, Minnesota, died at the scene, the patrol said. No one else involved in the crash was hurt.

The patrol noted that road conditions were wet at the time.

Marion Township is just outside of Rochester.