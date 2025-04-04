Man accused of having bag with over 10 pounds of marijuana at MSP airport

Man found with over 10 pounds of marijuana at MSP airport, charges say

Man found with over 10 pounds of marijuana at MSP airport, charges say

Man found with over 10 pounds of marijuana at MSP airport, charges say

A 43-year-old man is facing a first-degree marijuana possession charge after police at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport found a bag with over 10 pounds of marijuana in it.

The criminal complaint against the man, from California, was filed in Hennepin County court on Friday.

A drug-certified detection K9 caught a scent from a black bag at the airport on Wednesday. Charges say the bag belonged to the man, from California, and smelled strongly of raw marijuana.

The bag continued to a baggage claim carousel, where it was picked up by the man.

While speaking with officers, the man said the bag contained more than two pounds of marijuana, court documents say.

Police then searched the bag, along with a roller carry-on and a backpack the man was holding.

Charges say that 10.3 pounds of marijuana, 200 vapes, 86 grams of individually packaged wax, 1020.5 grams of bulk package wax and one gram of gummies were found within the three bags.

If convicted, the man faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.